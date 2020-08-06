Allan Lichtman, who has correctly predicted every presidential race winner since 1984, calls 2020 election

American University's Dr. Allan Lichtman predicted President Donald Trump's 2016 election victory.

Now, the history professor who has correctly predicted the winner of every presidential election since 1984, says Trump's time in office will soon come to an end.

Lichtman says he analyzes 13 categories to determine the winners of the elections. His 'keys' focus on the candidate's big-picture and include topics like scandal, social unrest, economy and policy change. Lichtman says if a candidate loses control over six or more 'keys,' his systems predicts they will lose the election.

One of few to predict Trump's 2016 victory, Lichtman said predicting the upcoming election has not been difficult despite it potentially being the biggest election year change in the history of the country.

Lichtman said he believed Trump was cruising to victory in 2019 prior to the coronavirus pandemic. "Rather than dealing with the crisis facing the country he thought he could talk his way out of it," Lichtman said.

His mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis, according to Lichtman, cost Trump three crucial 'keys' -- the short term economy, the long-term economy and widespread social unrest. That -- along with losses in the mid-term elections, his impeachment, lack of military successes, and his lack of appeal to most Americans -- will cost Trump a second term and will give Democratic challenger Joe Biden the victory, Lichtman said.

