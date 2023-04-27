Alleged Chicago street gang members hit with drug trafficking, weapons charges

Nine people, eight of who were alleged members of the Black P Stone Nation street gang, are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges after a multi-year investigation in Chicago.

One of the individuals is from the suburbs, while the other eight are Chicagoans — and all of them are currently in custody.

Steven Nash, 56, who prosecutors say also goes by "Redd," was charged with firearms trafficking and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin.

Marcus Taylor, 38, of Hinsdale, was charged with distribution of cocaine.

Josephus Turner, 35, also known as "Jamo," faces charges of distribution of heroin and cocaine, firearms trafficking, and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Calvin Bunting, 39, or "White Boy," was charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Antonio Washington, 45, also known as "Itch" and "Britney," was charged with distribution of crack cocaine.

Fernando Ramirez, 67, or "Enterprise," was charged with distribution of cocaine.

Alix Aurel, 47, was also charged with distribution of cocaine.

Andre Howard Jr., 35, also known as "Baby Stone," and 33-year-old Joshua Broughton, or "Twiggz," were both charged with possession of weapons as convicted felons.

Prosecutors allege that Turner, Bunting, Aurel, Howard, Nash, and Broughton are members of the Rack City faction of the Black P Stone Nation street gang, which controlled the area around W. 93rd St. and S. Halsted St. on the city's South Side.

Washington and Taylor are allegedly associates of the Rack City faction and belong to another faction of the Black P Stone Nation street gang.

During the investigation, authorities seized 62 firearms, six kilograms of cocaine, 500 grams of heroin/fentanyl, and 250 grams of crack cocaine.

The arraignments for all nine individuals will be scheduled in U.S. District Court in Chicago. They face anywhere from five to 40 years in federal prison.