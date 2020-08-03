Alleged DUI driver charged with sideswiping state trooper’s stopped car on Dan Ryan Expy.

A Chicago woman is charged with DUI and violating “Scott’s Law” when she allegedly sideswiped a state trooper’s car stopped Sunday on the shoulder of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The trooper was parked with their lights activated while investigating an earlier crash when a 31-year-old woman allegedly drove through a closed lane and struck the trooper’s car, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened about 2:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 95th Street.

Shante T. Newson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and violating Scott’s Law, which punishes drivers who fail to move over and slow down for on-duty state troopers and their vehicles.

A photo of the trooper’s car shows a missing sideview mirror, scrapes and dents.

Newson posted bond after after a Sunday bail hearing, according to court records. She is due in court again Aug. 10.