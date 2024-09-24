Alleged victim claims 'Diddy' drugged, raped and filmed her in 2001 incident

The Brief Sean "Diddy" Combs faces a federal lawsuit from Thalia Graves, who alleges she was drugged, assaulted, and filmed by Combs and his bodyguard in 2001. Prominent attorney Gloria Allred represents Graves, seeking monetary damages and the destruction of any copies of the assault video. Combs is already in custody for unrelated charges, including sex trafficking and kidnapping, while also facing multiple other civil lawsuits.



Disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new federal lawsuit, with Thalia Graves accusing him of sexual violence in a 2001 incident.

The lawsuit, filed by prominent victims’ rights attorney Gloria Allred, alleges that Combs drugged and raped Graves, then recorded the assault and shared it with others.

Graves, now 48, says she met Combs through her boyfriend, who worked for Combs’ Bad Boy Records. She recounts feeling dizzy after accepting a glass of wine from the rapper and later woke up tied up, naked, and in distress at a Manhattan music studio. She alleges that Combs, alongside his bodyguard, violently assaulted her, leaving her with both mental and physical trauma.

The video of the assault reportedly surfaced in November 2023, with Allred claiming that the footage was shown to multiple people and even sold. Graves is now seeking monetary damages for her suffering, as well as the destruction of any copies of the recording.

"I’ve had PTSD, depression, and anxiety," Graves said. "Nightmares and intrusive thoughts make it a constant struggle, and I’ve dealt with physical issues like chronic pain and discomfort."

Combs is currently in custody in New York City on a slew of charges including sex trafficking, kidnapping, and racketeering. He is also named in 10 civil lawsuits alleging various forms of sexual misconduct and other criminal activity.

"I am glad that he is locked up, but that's a temporary feeling of relief," Graves added.

Allred expressed her commitment to bringing Graves’ case before a jury.

"We believe that victims should not be shamed," Allred said, "and instead, those who committed the criminal acts against them should be ashamed and take responsibility."