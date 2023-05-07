Expand / Collapse search

Allen Premium Outlets shooting suspect identified

ALLEN, Texas - The suspect in the Allen Premium Outlets shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, according to sources.

Officers and federal agents have searched the Dallas home that is listed for Garcia. A neighbor said he has lived there with his parents.

Another neighbor said authorities were in the neighborhood hours after the shooting Saturday.

He added that he’s never had any issues with those who live in the home.

No further details have been confirmed by authorities about the suspect at this time.

A vigil will be held at Cottonwood Baptist Church in Allen Sunday evening to remember the victims and help the community heal.