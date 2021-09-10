Altercation at Bronzeville gas station leads to 2 people being shot, including 17-year-old girl

A man is in critical condition and a 17-year-old girl is in fair condition after a shooting at a Bronzeville gas station Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of East Pershing.

At about 9:58 p.m., a 40-year-old man was pumping gas when he got into a verbal altercation with occupants of a black Infiniti Sedan.

Of of the occupants of the Infiniti fired shots, striking the man in the leg, police said.

The man returned fire and struck a 17-year-old girl, who was inside the Infiniti, in the arm.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The 40-year-old fled the scene and self-transported to the hospital. He is currently in critical condition, police said.

The girl was driven to the hospital by a friend and is listed in fair condition.

Along with the 17-year-old girl, police said two other males were in the Infiniti.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody.