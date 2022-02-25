Amazon awards $100,000 to three Cook County schools

Three Markham schools were each awarded $100,000 on Friday.

The money is coming from Amazon and went to Barack Obama Academy, Markham Park School and Prairie Hill Junior High School.

Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa as well as other elected officials were at city hall to present the checks.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

They shared the importance of investing in the communities where they operate.

"We really want Amazon to continue to learn from the communities about your priorities, and we want to invest in the most important asset any of us have, which is our young people. Thinking about what they are going to build across the Southland and across the region as they learn and grow," said an Amazon spokesperson.

"And Amazon is proud that we can bring just a small bit of resources to developing the vision that the leaders and the educators across the Southland have had for so long about the growth and development of their students."

Advertisement

In celebration of Black History Month, Amazon is also donating hundreds of books by Black authors.