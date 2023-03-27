Amazon delivery truck strikes infamous Long Grove bridge

The infamous Long Grove bridge has been hit again. This time by an Amazon delivery truck.

The incident occurred Sunday night. A photo of the accident was posted to the Lake County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The bridge is infamous for incidents with trucks because of its height restrictions.

Police say the truck was towed away and that there appears to be no structural damage.

The bridge has been hit nearly four dozen times since it reopened in 2020 after a two-year rebuild.