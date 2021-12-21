Amazon to create hundreds of corporate and tech jobs in Chicago

Amazon is planning on bringing hundreds of jobs to the Chicagoland area.

The company says it plans on creating more than 450 corporate and tech jobs in the area over the next few years.

Positions include data engineers, business development managers, user experience researchers and financial analysts.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"These 450 new roles will join the more than 1,000 corporate and technology employees already working here in Chicago," said Brian Huseman, vice president of Public Policy at Amazon. "We look forward to continue investing in Chicago and creating exciting career opportunities as we build on our strong relationships with the local community and its leaders."

To accommodate its growth in Chicago, Amazon has signed on to a 67,000-square-foot expansion at its existing offices at 222 West Adams St., owned by Tishman Speyer. (Tishman Speyer)

The new roles are being added to support growing teams at Amazon Web Services, Amazon Ads, Amazon Retail among others.

Those interested can apply now at amazon.jobs.

Advertisement

To accommodate the influx in growth, Amazon also announced a 67,000-square-foot expansion of its current office space at 222 West Adams Street. The company plans to open the new office space to employees in late 2022.