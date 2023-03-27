Amazon truck gets stuck on historic Long Grove bridge

An Amazon truck became lodged inside an historic bridge Sunday night in the northwest suburban Long Grove.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an Amazon truck that struck the Robert Parker Coffin Bridge around 7:40 p.m.

The driver told deputies he thought his truck would fit under the height clearance.

A towing agency removed the truck from the bridge and the roadway was closed for roughly an hour.

The bridge did not suffer any structural damage, officials said.

The driver was cited for disobeying a traffic control device and driving a prohibited vehicle over the bridge.

The bridge has been hit by at least 30 vehicles in the past.