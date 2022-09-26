Expand / Collapse search

Long Grove's historic bridge struck by truck — again

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Updated 9:33PM
Lake County
FOX 32 Chicago

Long Grove's historic covered bridge was hit and damaged by a truck Monday afternoon.

LONG GROVE, Ill. - All we can say here is — not again.

Long Grove's historic covered bridge was hit and damaged by a truck Monday afternoon.

The truck involved suffered the worst of the damage.

Photos courtesy: Chatter Box of Long Grove

Monday’s incident makes at least 30 times a vehicle has hit the bridge.

Last week, the bridge was renamed the Robert Parker Coffin Bridge, in honor of the man who designed the canopy.