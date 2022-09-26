Long Grove's historic bridge struck by truck — again
LONG GROVE, Ill. - All we can say here is — not again.
Long Grove's historic covered bridge was hit and damaged by a truck Monday afternoon.
The truck involved suffered the worst of the damage.
Photos courtesy: Chatter Box of Long Grove
Monday’s incident makes at least 30 times a vehicle has hit the bridge.
Last week, the bridge was renamed the Robert Parker Coffin Bridge, in honor of the man who designed the canopy.