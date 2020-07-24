Amazon’s new boxes can transform into cat condos, rocket ships and more fun creations

As Amazon’s sales continue to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company released on Thursday a new initiative to reduce the materials used for sending out packages and provide instructions on how to reuse the boxes in a fun way.

“Less packaging, more smiles” is Amazon’s new program that includes a call to action to use less packaging material and shrink the boxes to fit orders more often.

The new packaging system will also include a QR code that directs customers to specific instructions on how to transform the box into a cat condo, rocket ship, fort and more.

“When our packaging uses less material, weighs less, and is the right size to protect customer orders, we can pack more orders into each delivery, resulting in fewer trips, less fuel burned— all of which minimize our carbon footprint,” read Amazon’s statement.

“We are committed to sustainability because we care about planet earth. We remain steadfast in our focus on meeting The Climate Pledge—our commitment to reduce our carbon footprint and become net zero carbon by 2040.”

The company also emphasized the need for the public’s cooperation in reaching their pledge. Amazon Second Chance provides information on how customers can properly recycle and dispose Amazon packaging, and how to trade in, recycle or repair Amazon and non-Amazon products.

Advertisement

Last month, Amazon launched its $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund, which supports the development of sustainable technology and services that will help the company and others to reach net zero carbon by 2040.