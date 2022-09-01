Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Indiana girl believed to be in 'extreme danger'

article

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued in Indiana for a 9-year-old girl who was reported missing from Indianapolis and is believed to be in "extreme danger."

Delilah Jennings was last seen at 9:24 a.m. in Indianapolis.

She is 3-foot-6, 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray "ILH" shirt with the emblem in the middle. She was also weaing sky-blue pants and black and white shoes, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Police said the suspect in the Amber Alert is Monica Burdine, a 32-year-old woman who is 5-foot-9 and weighs 210 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts and white shoes. She was driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu Indiana License plate 233BXA.

Police have not explained the circumstances surrounding the alert or Burdine's relationship to Jennings.

Anyone with information on Jennings' whereabouts is asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.