Funeral held for Chicago teen Ofelia Torres after battle with rare cancer, dad's ICE detainment

The Brief Sixteen-year-old Ofelia Torres was buried Friday at St. William Parish in Chicago after a yearlong cancer illness, according to her family and church officials. Torres’ father, Ruben Torres Maldonado, was detained by immigration authorities in October and released after public requests for his return, according to attorney Kalman Resnick. A judge this week ruled Torres Maldonado can remain in the U.S. because his children are citizens, court records show.



Family and friends of Ofelia Torres gathered Friday morning at St. William Parish on Chicago’s Northwest Side for her funeral, according to church officials.

Torres died on February 13 after what family members described as a year-long fight with metastatic alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

What we know:

A blue Ford Mustang, which family members said was a gift from Torres’ father, led the procession to the church. Temperatures were in the 30s and the sky was overcast as dozens of people exited the service and hugged outside, according to a parish volunteer.

Her father’s immigration case

According to attorney Kalman Resnick, Ruben Torres Maldonado, Ofelia’s father, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Niles in October 2025. Ofelia was home from Lurie Children’s Hospital when her father was detained, according to a family spokesperson.

Medical providers told the family that Ofelia’s treatment was disrupted during the period when her father was in custody, according to a statement released by the family.

ICE confirmed Ruben Torres Maldonado was released on bond in late October following public requests, including a video that Ofelia posted on social media, according to Resnick.

Court ruling allows father to stay

On Tuesday, a Chicago immigration judge ruled that Ruben Torres Maldonado may remain in the United States, according to court documents provided by Resnick. The judge cited hardship to his children, who are U.S. citizens, as the basis for the decision. Resnick stated that this ruling gives Torres Maldonado a possible path to permanent residency.

Community support and fundraising

The Torres family has lived in Chicago for about 20 years, according to neighbors and church staff. Ofelia was a student at Lake View High School and completed her schoolwork from home during cancer treatment, according to school officials.

Fundraising efforts organized by friends and community members have raised more than $150,000 for the family as of Friday, according to the GoFundMe page.

St. William Parish staff said the church and other community groups plan to continue providing support to the Torres family in the coming months. The family remains in Chicago, according to a statement from the family’s attorney.