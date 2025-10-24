Judge to decide if father detained by federal agents can return to daughter battling cancer

The Brief A judge will decide whether Ruben Torres Maldonado, detained by federal agents in Niles, can be released to care for his 16-year-old daughter battling stage-four cancer. Homeland Security opposes his release, citing prior driving offenses and an alleged attempt to flee arrest.



A court hearing is scheduled Friday morning for Ruben Torres Maldonado, who has been in federal custody since Saturday following his arrest outside a Home Depot in Niles.

What we know:

Maldonado’s attorneys are asking the judge to release him so he can be with his 16-year-old daughter, Ofelia, who is battling Stage Four cancer.

Family members and several elected officials have advocated for his release, citing the emotional and practical challenges of caring for Ofelia under the current circumstances.

Homeland Security officials said Maldonado, who has lived in the U.S. since 2003, has a history of driving offenses and attempted to flee during his arrest. Authorities describe the release request as a "desperate Hail Mary" to remain in the country.

The hearing began at 9:30 a.m., and the judge is expected to issue a ruling later Friday.

Ofelia appeared in a wheelchair Thursday to support her father outside court.