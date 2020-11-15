Expand / Collapse search
Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old abducted in Putnam County

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Noah DelHotal

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ill. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-month-old boy out of Putnam County.

Putnam County police say the child, Noah DelHotal, was abducted at 15801 Center St. in McNabb on Nov. 15 at 7:00 a.m.

Noah is a white male, 20 inches tall, weighs 15 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wearing gray and white striped pajama shirt and bottoms.

His mother reported that Noah was taken from his residence by his non-custodial father in a white 2001 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Illinois license Z 5 2 9 0 2 0.

The father, Kevin DelHotal, is a white 32-year-old male, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 275 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored "Illinois" hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call 911.