Amber Alert issued for missing Indiana baby believed to be in 'extreme danger'

article

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued in Indiana after the disappearance of a 7-month-old baby from Merrillville.

Xeniyah Sanders was last seen at 5:35 a.m. in Merrillville, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger, according to Indiana State Police.

Sanders is 2 feet tall, 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words "Grandpa is one in a melon."

She was also wearing a diaper.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police said Leandre Nutull is a suspect in her disappearance. He is a 35-year-old man, standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans and driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with an Illinois license plate number of CU62616.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merillville Police Department at (219) 660-0028 or 9-1-1.