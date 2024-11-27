Ambulance crash in McKinley Park leaves 2 paramedics injured

A Chicago Fire Department ambulance crashed into an SUV, resulting in the hospitalization of two paramedics Tuesday night in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

The ambulance was traveling west on 35th Street with its lights and sirens activated around 9 p.m. when it collided with an SUV that was traveling north on Leavitt Street, police said.

A man and a woman in the red SUV were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital as a precaution. They were listed in good condition.

Two paramedics were taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries, police said. Their conditions were unknown.

No citations are pending.