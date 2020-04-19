Americans stockpile frozen pizza, causing potential shortage, amid coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It’s not delivery, it’s out of stock.

The coronavirus pandemic has reportedly caused shortages on various items as people stock up on supplies as they shelter in their homes. This has created an increased demand for food items that can be stored for long periods of time without going bad.

People apparently really like pizza.

During the month of March, Americans bought $275 million worth of frozen pizza, Adweek reports. This is reportedly an increase of 92 percent from the same time period the previous year (some brands have reported increased sales of as much as 190 percent).

According to Adweek, the increase in sales of frozen pizza is comparable to the recent rush of toilet paper. As news of the coronavirus and the impending shutdowns broke, Americans apparently stocked up on toilet paper, causing an increase in sales of about 104 percent.

TWITTER USERS SHARE BAKING FAILS DURING QUARANTINE

Ashley Lind, director of demand sciences at Conagra Brands which makes popular frozen pizza Celeste Pizza, told the outlet, “It’s not hard to imagine that many people are looking for easy, convenient solutions that are also crowd-pleasing family favorites. Also, when living in uncertain times—as many of us are right now—we’re seeing a rise in consumers turning to much-loved comfort foods. Frozen pizza checks a lot of these boxes for consumers.”

The increased demand has caused some stores to struggle to keep the freezer section stocked.

A spokesperson for Newman’s Own maker told Adweek that it doesn’t expect any major interruptions in supply in the near term, they did point that the company’s supply chain is stretched and that the supply chain’s supply chain is also stretched.

The prospect of a frozen pizza shortage caused a reaction on social media, with some users seemingly jokingly comparing it to the same issues with toilet paper or hand sanitizer.