America's Dog & Burger in Chicago inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame

There's a new top dog in town.

The Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame will be getting a foot-long bigger on Tuesday, and America’s Dog and Burger located in Navy Pier's food court is the lucky dog.

The family owned restaurant has been in business for 25 years, serving up Vienna beef dogs.

America’s Dog and Burger was the brainchild of two brothers who went on a road trip across America and thought — why not give Chicagoans a taste of what the country has to offer, in hot dogs.

The restaurant serves dogs covered in maple bourbon bacon, chili and cheese, chipotle mayo, ghost peppers and of course, mustard!

"I am really proud of it. Chicago is the epicenter of the culinary world. And to be a little tiny piece of that history really makes me feel super special," said owner Manolis Alpogianis.

America's Dog and Burger will be presented with a plaque on Tuesday.