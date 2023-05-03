Amtrak gets approval to increase speed limit on Chicago-St. Louis route to 110 mph

Amtrak has received federal approval to increase the maximum speed limit for trains traveling between Chicago and St. Louis.

The new speed limit has been raised to 110 miles per hour, up from the previous limit of 90 miles per hour.

Amtrak officials say the increased speed limit will help establish shorter schedules for five different train routes. However, as of now, there are no timetable changes for the trains operating on that route.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The move is expected to improve travel times and enhance the overall experience for passengers.