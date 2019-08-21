Amtrak, Metra MD-N service delayed after train hits person in Northbrook

article

Metra and Amtrak service was delayed Wednesday after an Amtrak train hit a pedestrian in north suburban Northbrook.

Amtrak Hiawatha Service Train 335, which runs from Chicago to Milwaukee, hit the person about 1:40 p.m. north of Shermer Road in Northbrook, according to Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari. The train were halted at the scene for two hours.

The pedestrian hit by the train was pronounced dead, Magliari said. The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately release details about the death.

No injuries were reported to Amtrak staff or passengers, Magliari said.