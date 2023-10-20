Amundsen High School Vikings get hype ahead of Lane Tech game

Fox 32’s Orange Friday pep rally took place on a crisp fall morning at Amundsen High School, a Chicago public school on the North Side.

The cheerleaders, dance team and coaches came out to Jorndt Field to rally in advance of a big game.

The Vikings are 6-2 going into the last regular season football game against Lane Tech College Prep tonight. The team already qualified for the playoffs.

Football player Derrick Weems said the team is successful because they always have each other’s backs.

"Even off the field, we protect each other like we’re family, like our own people," Weems said.

Senior Nick Prestipino said the school has a great community.

"We’ve got a variety of sports and clubs and just supportive teachers that want to see the kids be the best they can be and that’s why people should come to Amundsen," Prestipino said.

Amundsen is currently at 157% capacity, with a long waiting list of students who wish to enroll there. Principal Kristi Eilers said even with crowded classrooms, they are able to achieve great things: "And I couldn’t be more proud of our student athletes, our coaches, our school community families and our partners who have grown our athletics department."