Community demands programming return to Amundsen Park amid talks of housing migrants at fieldhouse

The Amundsen Park Advisory Council released a statement Sunday morning demanding that programming be brought back to the park's fieldhouse after the city planned to house migrants there.

City officials recently announced that migrants would move into Amundsen Park Fieldhouse, which angered residents as it is home to a football program, after-school activities and senior care.

The advisory council says the park's operating hours were reduced from Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, and Saturday 8:00 am to 2:00 pm., to Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The park is now staffed by one person. Senior citizens who arrived for regular programming were told they had to go to Riis Park which is located in Belmont Cragin, according to the council's statement.

"The move to effectively shut down the park demonstrates Mayor Brandon Johnson’s disregard and insincerity. Mayor Johnson touts the importance of having viable outlets for our youth, families, and community, but he’s willing to take away a viable park sanctuary which contributes to our children quality of life and convert the fieldhouse into a migrant shelter," said Donald Glover, President of the Amundsen Park Advisory Council.

The advisory council and area residents request that the programs be restored to the fieldhouse no later than Monday, Oct. 16.