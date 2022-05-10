Andersonville Farmers Market kicks off Wednesday

Get ready to fill your re-usable bag with homegrown tomatoes, fresh flowers and more!

The Andersonville Farmer’s Market will kick off its 13th season Wednesday. More than 30 vendors will be open for people to enjoy.

There are six new vendors this year, including crêpes made to order, fresh baked bread, craft soup and Filipino Street Food.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The Farmer’s Market will be open every Wednesday for the next 24 weeks.

Vendors accept LINK or food assistance benefits.

Advertisement

For more information, visit www.AndersonvilleMarket.org.