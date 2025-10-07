Andrea 'Drea' Puentes: Chicago girl, 16, missing since mid-September

The Brief Andrea "Drea" Puentes, 16, was last seen Sept. 15 near her home in the 3500 block of North Oak Park Avenue. Chicago police say she may be in the company of people who do not have permission to care for her. Investigators consider her a high-risk missing person and are asking the public for help.



A 16-year-old girl who police say is considered endangered has been missing from Chicago’s Northwest Side since last month.

What we know:

Andrea "Drea" Puentes was last seen around 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at her home in the 3500 block of North Oak Park Avenue, according to Chicago police. She’s considered a high-risk juvenile.

Puentes is described as Hispanic, standing 5-foot-4, weighing about 110 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and an olive complexion. She may frequent the areas near Grand and Sacramento avenues or Jackson and Keeler avenues, police said.

Andrea "Drea" Puentes | CPD

Investigators believe she could be with friends or relatives who were not given permission to have custody of her.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Puentes’ whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-746-6554.