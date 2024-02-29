Andrew High School students 'take the plunge' for Special Olympics Illinois

Dozens of high school students are taking the plunge and it's for a wonderful cause.

Andrew High School students and staff have officially raised more than $25,000 and it will all benefit Special Olympics Illinois.

Between those who worked to raise money and those who braved the cold in front of all their classmates and teachers on Thursday, about 100 students participated in the fundraiser.

Some were dressed in costumes while others supported their sports teams.

Students and the school's principal say they look forward to participating each year.

"Special Olympics is huge for us at Andrew and so our students are always trying to find ways to help and support and this is just one of those ways for us to give back to our community," said Abir Othman, the principal at Andrew HS.

Andrew High School is one of about 18 schools participating in the "Cool School Challenge" and at the end of it, the school that raised the most money will be crowned the winner.