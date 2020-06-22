Andrew Holmes after violent Chicago weekend: Protest Black-on-Black crime

Yet another child has been shot in Chicago, as the city's extremely violent weekend spilled into the work week.

The latest victim was a 3-year-old girl who was grazed in a drive-by shooting just after three 3 p.m. on Monday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Since Friday night, more than 100 people have been shot in Chicago, including five children who were killed.

Chicago police were busy again Monday responding to numerous calls of shots fired.

“The level of violence is completely unacceptable,” said CPD First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio.

Chicago's top cop says part of the problem is the justice system.

“Many violent offenders are not in jail or on electronic monitoring, which no one is really monitoring. We need violent felons to stay in jail longer,” CPD Supt. David Brown said.

On Monday, three women were shot, two of them fatally in what police are calling a domestic situation. The victims, ages 27 and 56, were pronounced on scene near 86th and South Wood.

A third woman, 22 years old, was shot in the shoulder and survived.

Andrew Holmes with Chicago Survivors says people should be protesting not just police brutality, but also Black-on-Black crime.

“They still discharging these weapons on their own people and for what? Taking lives. These people can’t breathe. We’ve marched, protested, ‘I can’t breathe.’ Guess what? These people ain’t breathing neither so what’s the difference?” Holmes said.

The activist says he spent his Father’s Day weekend at the morgue supporting grieving families and has this message for Chicago residents.

“Work you block. Monitor your block. Keep your ear to the ground and eyes out there,” he said.

There were more shootings this Father's Day weekend than the past two combined.