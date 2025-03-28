Illinois man charged with animal cruelty after 19 dogs found in filthy conditions

The Brief A Bolingbrook man faces multiple animal cruelty charges after authorities found 19 dogs living in unsanitary conditions inside his home. The investigation began when a Great Dane named Freya, under his care for training, was taken to an animal hospital in critical condition. A search of his residence uncovered caged dogs without food or water, drug containers labeled with illicit substances, and prescription medications.



A Bolingbrook man was charged with animal cruelty after authorities found 19 dogs living in deplorable conditions inside his home, according to Will County court documents.

Aaron Rice, 36, faces felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, misdemeanor cruelty to animals, and 15 counts of owner’s duties violations.

Pictured is Aaron Rice, 36.

The charges stem from an investigation that began after a Great Dane under his care named Freya was taken to an emergency animal hospital on Jan. 31 with severe injuries, including extreme weight loss and skin necrosis.

Freya’s owner, Leah Sayad, had contracted Rice for a four-week training program and handed over the dog on Jan. 23, prosecutors said.

Sayad told investigators that she repeatedly asked for updates and pictures but never received any. On Jan. 31, Rice contacted her, saying Freya was not eating and having difficulty standing. However, he did not initially disclose the extent of the dog’s injuries, according to court documents. Veterinarians who treated Freya indicated that her condition suggested she had been starved and confined in a space too small for her size.

Following the investigation into Freya’s condition, authorities obtained a search warrant for Rice’s residence. Upon entering, officers reported an overwhelming odor of urine, feces, and ammonia, according to court documents. They found 19 dogs caged in unsanitary conditions, lacking food, water and bedding. One dog had recently given birth to five puppies, which were already developing pressure sores from confinement in a space that was too small.

Officers also discovered multiple shock collars, including one so tightly fastened around a dog’s neck that it had to be cut off, leaving a deep wound.

Additionally, authorities found a container labeled with the names of illicit drugs such as heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as large quantities of prescription medications, including controlled substances like ketamine, diazepam, and midazolam.

Rice was booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility on Thursday.

Rice's next court appearance is scheduled for April 10.