Animal expert explains why your dog may be staring at you

Ever catch the gaze of your pup and wonder — why are they staring at me?

Veterinarians say it can be for all sorts of reasons, from showing love to wanting something from you.

An animal health and behavior expert is sharing the top six reasons why your dog is staring at you.

The first is they want something.

They may also be trying to understand you and trying to read and understand your body language.

Next, your dog might be looking for guidance if they don't understand what's going on and are trying to pick up on your cues.

Staring could also mean they are uncomfortable, threatened or trying to guard a valuable resource — like a bone.

Lastly, staring could be a sign of aging.