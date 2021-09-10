Animals at Brookfield Zoo cheer on Chicago Bears

Animals at Brookfield Zoo received football-themed treats to celebrate the beginning of the Chicago Bears season!

The Chicago Bears' first game is scheduled for Sept. 12, where they will take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Kinaq, a 20-year-old grey seal, received an ice cake topped with a frozen football and sugar-free gelatin goal posts.

Brookfield Zoo's two grizzly bears, Axhi and Jim, received ice blocks that featured the Chicago Bears' colors of orange and blue.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Brookfield Zoo animals celebrate football season | Credit: Brookfield Zoo

Advertisement

The frozen treats were filled with blueberries and apples.