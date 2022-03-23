Aniya Sanders, 13, missing from Chicago's South Side

article

The Chicago Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Police said Aniya Sanders, 13, was last seen in the vicinity of 71st Street and Normal on Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy top, black pants and no shoes with a ponytail, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Aniya is 5-feet 3-inches tall, with brown eyes, brown hair and weighs about 145 pounds, police said.

Advertisement

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.