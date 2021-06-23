Annette Nance-Holt becomes first Black woman to lead Chicago Fire Department

article

Annette Nance-Holt was confirmed as Chicago's new Fire Commissioner on Wednesday, becoming the first Black woman to lead the department.

The Chicago City Council voted to confirm her, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted her congratulations: "Annette Nance-Holt has made Chicago history by becoming the first Black woman to serve as Chicago Fire Department commissioner."

"Commissioner Holt has more than three decades of proven leadership and a passion for public service that makes her the perfect fit for this role," said Lightfoot in a statement in May. "Furthermore, in a time where more work remains in order to eliminate discrimination, racism and sexism from the firefighter profession, Commissioner Holt's history-making appointment as the first woman and Black woman to lead as Fire Commissioner couldn't have come at a better moment."

Nance-Holt has served the Chicago Fire Department for over 30 years. She has also served the Chicago Fire Department as Deputy District Chief, Battalion Chief-EMT, Captain-EMT, Lieutenant-EMT and as a firefighter.