Annual Lincoln Park Greek Fest draws large crowd for 47th year

A street on the North Side is closed to traffic all weekend for the annual Lincoln Park Greek Fest.

The festival is in its 47th year in Lincoln Park and has some of the best eats around. And, it's all homemade.

Nick volunteers his time every year for the event, which raises funds for St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Sheffield.

He said this weekend, they'll go through 7,500 pounds of gyro meat.

"I've been waiting to try Chicago Greek food, cuz back where I'm from, we don't have very good Greek food. So, I've been really looking forward to this," said one attendee.

The three-day street festival draws crowds from the neighborhood and from all over.

"We are new to Chicagoland and want to go to all the festivals. This is our third street festival in three weeks," said Kimberly.

Every year, the Greek Fest offers food, entertainment for kids, craft vendors and live entertainment.

The fun happens all weekend long at the corner of W Diversey Pkwy & N Sheffield Ave.

Mary Diamantakos said this street fest started in their church's parking lot, only making a few thousand dollars that year and has grown to raise enough money to help renovate their 101-year-old church.

But, most of all, she said this annual event brings the community together.

The festival starts at noon on Saturday and Sunday and happens rain or shine.