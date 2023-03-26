Annual Shamrock Shuffle kicks off in downtown Chicago

Today is the start of Chicago's spring running season.

Runners are gearing up for the 42nd Annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K run.

The race starts at 8:30 a.m. in Grant Park.

The classic race will return to the city's St. Patrick's Day celebrations with a green infused run and 2-mile walk throughout all of downtown.

Many downtown streets will be closed off Sunday morning for the race.

Visit the Shamrock Shuffle website for more race information and results.