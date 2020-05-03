Another 37 deaths in Cook County connected to COVID-19

The Cook County medical examiner’s office on Sunday confirmed another 37 deaths connected to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The newly confirmed fatalities bring the county’s toll to 1,816, the medical examiner’s office said.

Cook County makes up about 69% of the 2,618 deaths in Illinois. On Sunday, state health officials announced 2,994 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois. A record 19,417 coronavirus tests were processed Saturday.

The state has now seen 61,499 people test positive for the virus.

