Another young Naperville man charged with child porn

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Naperville
FOX 32 Chicago
NAPERVILLE, Illinois - Another young man in Naperville is charged with child porn.

Police said on Tuesday, they arrested Devon Tyk Ledoux, 22, of East Bailey Road.

Ledoux is charged with three counts of reproducing or distributing child pornography and three counts of possessing videos of child pornography on his computer.

Police said their investigation started 22 months ago with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Earlier in October, police arrested Vatsal Patel, 20. He is charged with four felony counts of possessing child pornography of a child under 13. The investigation into Patel started two years ago with information from the NCMEC.

