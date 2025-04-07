Chicago City Council confirms Anthony Quezada as new 35th Ward alderman

The Brief The Chicago City Council voted to confirm Anthony Quezada as the newest alderman on Monday, representing the 35th Ward. Quezada had served as a commissioner on the Cook County Board since 2022 before his appointment to the City Council. He replaces Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, who resigned the seat after 10 years to take over as CEO of the Chicago Park District.



The Chicago City Council on Monday voted to confirm Cook County Board Commissioner Anthony Quezada as its newest alderman to represent the 35th Ward on the city’s Northwest Side.

The council voted 32-11 to confirm Quezada's appointment. He took the oath of office shortly after the vote.

Anthony Quezada

The backstory:

Last week, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced he would appoint Quezada to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of now-former Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, who left to take over as CEO of the Chicago Park District.

First elected to the Cook County Board in 2022, Quezada was the first openly gay Latino commissioner elected to that body, according to his campaign website.

During his time on the county board, he pushed for the passage of the county’s paid leave ordinance, expanded dental health services, and secured $1.5 million in federal pandemic funds for infrastructure projects.

Quezada served as the vice chair of the Labor and Contract Compliance committees while he was a commissioner.

Ramirez-Rosa, a Johnson ally, had served as the alderman in the 35th Ward since 2015 when he was first elected.