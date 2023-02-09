Anti-carjacking effort hitting Chicago Auto Show

An anti-carjacking effort is hitting the Chicago Auto Show.

Cook County Sheriff’s police will be on hand to sign drivers up for an anti-theft program.

Right now, an estimated ninety cars a day are stolen in the Chicago area.

Last year, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart launched a program to immediately allow his officers to track stolen vehicles the moment they are taken.

The department has to get permission from vehicle owners to contact the vehicle manufacturer.

At the Auto Show, drivers will be able to give police their written consent to track their vehicle if it is stolen, saving valuable time.

They can even leave their address to receive theft prevention stickers for their vehicles.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Any vehicle manufactured after 2015 is able to be tracked.

"As a matter of fact, we just had one today that happened, it was a firefighter who had her car stolen. We were able to help with the tracking of that through Kia. Unfortunately, we had to wait a day almost to get Kia to return our phone call," said Roe Conn, the director of the Cook County Sheriff’s Crime Analytics Team.

Cook County is working on state legislation to force vehicle manufacturers to make this a priority.