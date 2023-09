The fight to shut down Riot Fest in Chicago's Douglass Park is getting a little more creative.

A group of local bands will play a basement show Friday to stand with West Side residents who say they’ve been negatively impacted by the festival.

They say the fest brings excessive noise and traffic to the neighborhood and leaves parts of Douglass Park damaged.

The "Anti Riot Fest-Fest" will start at 6:30 p.m. in Hyde Park.