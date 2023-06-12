Residents near Douglass Park call on officials to prioritize public health and safety

Residents who live near Douglass Park will meet Monday.

They are calling on officials to prioritize public health and safety.

According to many residents, they are unable to use the park for 46 days each year because of several festivals that are held in Douglass Park.

They also say the events put the emergency entrance at Mount Sinai Hospital, which is located across the street from the park, at risk.

The park is expected to host Riot Fest this September.