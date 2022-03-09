Anti-Semitic packages found in Chicago suburbs blame war in Ukraine on 'Jewish agenda'

Illinois lawmakers are calling for immediate action after anti-Semitic packages were found around the Chicago suburbs.

The packages have popped up in Niles, Glenview, Park Ridge, and even on the University of Illinois campus over the last few weeks.

Inside the packages are letters blaming the war in Ukraine on the "Jewish agenda." They also mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic, genocides, and included pictures of prominent Jewish politicians and business leaders.

"We must be upstanders and not bystanders, and take a strong stand against this atrocious rhetoric. We must speak up when we see this deplorable behavior. Silence does nothing to stop the hate," said State Sen. Laura Fine of Glenview.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic incidents increased by 84% in the Midwest between 2016 and 2020.