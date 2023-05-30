Experience joyful walks with shelter dogs: Join Anti-Cruelty Society's 'Dog Day Out' program

Are you a dog lover but not quite ready to have a furry friend full-time? Look no further!

The Anti-Cruelty Society has launched the "Dog Day Out" program, offering a unique opportunity to spend quality time with shelter dogs in a meaningful way.

The concept is simple—become a part of the program and take one of the Society's dogs for a leisurely stroll around the city. This initiative aims to provide these deserving canines a break from the shelter environment.

Sometimes the walkers even fall in love and wind up being more than just a "one-day dog-walker."

Anyone can sign up for the program online. The only requirement is that participants must be at least eighteen years old.