Investigation launched into suspicious fire at Antioch home

Officials are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out at a home Wednesday in unincorporated Antioch.

A 911 caller reported hearing an explosion and seeing their neighbor's house on fire in the 26200 block of West Forest Court.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire but the home was significantly damaged as well as two cars that were parked outside.

No one was inside the home during the time of the fire.

Officials gathered evidence at the home that appeared "suspicious in nature," according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Arson investigators are currently working with the Antioch Fire Protection District and Office of the State Fire Marshall to investigate.