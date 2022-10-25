Antioch HS student charged after leaving threatening voicemail to school, prompting lockdown

A student has been charged after allegedly sending a threatening voicemail to Antioch Community High School, prompting a lockdown Friday in the northern suburb.

The 15-year-old student was taken into custody Monday and charged with felony disorderly conduct - enhanced.

The high school was placed on lockdown around 1:30 p.m. afternoon after receiving a voicemail "of a threatening nature," according to village officials.

A large police presence responded to the school and an all-clear was given after a complete sweep of the campus.

Detectives located the phone that was used to make the threat and later identified the student, officials said. Investigators believe the student acted alone.

"Thankfully, there was never a legitimate threat to our community," Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said. "This bad hoax created unnecessary stress and anxiety for students and faculty at the school, their families, and the entire Antioch Community. Our detectives worked hard to make a quick arrest. I hope this shows others that justice will be served and there will be no tolerance for this type of behavior."

Police turned the student over to the custody of the Robert W. Depke Juvenile Complex Center in Vernon Hills.

Antioch is a village roughly 60 miles north of Chicago near the Wisconsin border.