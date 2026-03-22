Antioch man arrested after firing shotgun to scare off fishermen

The Brief A 76-year-old Antioch man, Theodore Cartner, was arrested after firing a shotgun during a dispute with fishermen on his private pond. The fishermen accessed the pond via a public channel, leading to a trespassing complaint and verbal argument. Cartner fired the gun to scare them off, with pellets hitting the water near their boat, and later surrendered the weapon to authorities.



An Antioch man was arrested after discharging a gun to scare off fishermen on Saturday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9 p.m., deputies responded to a trespassing complaint in the 43000 block of North Lake Avenue in Antioch.

According to officials, fishermen were in a boat on a privately owned pond owned by Theodore Cartner, 76. Cartner said the individuals were not allowed on his property, although they were able to access the pond via a public channel.

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Cartner got into a verbal dispute with the fishermen, police say. Both parties contacted the Lake County Sheriff's Office. While the dispatchers say they were talking to the fishermen, a gunshot was heard over the phone.

An investigation revealed that during the argument, Cartner retrieved a shotgun and discharged it, with pellets striking the water near their boat. Cartner admitted to firing his weapon into the air in an attempt to warn the individuals to leave. Police say Cartner voluntarily surrendered his firearm.

Cartner was taken into custody and awaits his initial court appearance.