Antioch police seize carnival ride as evidence in criminal investigation after boy seriously injured

Police obtained a search warrant and secured possession of the carnival ride that was involved in Sunday's incident at the Taste of Antioch, where a 10-year-old boy was thrown from the ride.

Huntley Daniels was riding Moby Dick, a thrill ride that sends carnival-goers in circular motions through the air at increasing speeds when witnesses said that the boy was ejected from the ride.

Daniels was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge , then was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago . He suffered multiple facial and jaw fractures and a significant injury to the bones in one leg, village officials said.

Since Sunday, the family says he has made progress and was stabilized.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) concluded its follow-up inspection of the Moby Dick ride, which is owned and has been operated by All Around Amusement, of Lockport.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Based on information from the IDOL Inspectors, Antioch police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow directed detectives to work with the Lake County States Attorney’s office to immediately apply for a search warrant to secure possession of the ride.

The search warrant was granted and Antioch detectives seized the ride as evidence in the criminal investigation.

"Our detectives have been working along with inspectors from the Illinois Department of Labor to determine if any criminally reckless or negligent acts may have contributed to the accident," said Guttschow. "The outcome of this week’s inspections of the ride necessitated us to immediately secure it as evidence as part of the criminal investigation."

The criminal investigation into the accident is still active and ongoing.

The department is asking anyone who may have witnessed unsafe actions by carnival workers or equipment during the Taste of Summer to email Antioch Police Detectives at: crime@antioch.il.gov.