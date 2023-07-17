Boy thrown from Antioch carnival ride suffered multiple facial, leg injuries: officials

A 10-year-old boy who was thrown from a carnival ride at Antioch's Taste of Summer festival Sunday is in critical condition, village officials said.

The boy was riding Moby Dick, a thrill ride which locks people in at the shoulders and goes up and down as speed increases.

Elliot Johnson said he was riding at the same time and saw the boy fly off the ride and land beyond a fence around 2:40 p.m.

"I saw maybe on the third time around, he almost did a dive, his hands were down and his legs were straight, off the ride and landed outside the entrance gate," he said.

The boy was airlifted to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, then taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago for surgery. He suffered multiple facial and jaw fractures and a significant injury to the bones in one leg, village officials said.

The boy was listed in critical but stable condition as of Monday morning, and was scheduled for surgery, officials said.

After the incident, Mayor Scott Gartner shut the carnival down, and police secured Moby Dick to prevent tampering until an investigator with the Illinois Department of Labor arrived to conduct an initial inspection of the ride.

The Department of Labor, which is responsible for inspecting and providing permits for public rides, has joined Antioch police to investigate the accident and determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

"We will be working with the Lake County States Attorney to determine if any criminal charges will be appropriate under these circumstances," Antioch Police Chief Guttschow said in a statement.

The labor department said it plans to conduct a "bolt by bolt" inspection of the ride before it will be allowed to resume operation at another festival.

"The carnival was packed, and so a lot of people experienced seeing it," said Charles Smith, operations commander at the Antioch police department. "It's a traumatic event for our community."

Erin Maloney said she was waiting with her son to ride Moby Dick.

"I turned and I hear a woman screaming," she said. "And my son said, ‘Mom, look.' I turned around and this little boy was just on the pavement, not moving not responsive."

Gartner said the village planned to meet Monday to discuss the incident further.

"We plan to work with the Chamber of Commerce to identify exactly what led to this horrible accident and what we can do to work together to ensure nothing like this will happen again in our community," Gartner said.

Officials said the investigation will likely take several months to complete.

FOX 32 has reached out to the carnival company. There has been no response.

There have been other incidents on summer rides this year.

On July 2, eight people were trapped upside down on a roller coaster at a festival in Crandon, Wisconsin. A large crack was discovered in the support column of Fury 325, a towering roller coaster at Carowinds, an amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 30.