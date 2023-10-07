Antioch police warn residents of barricade situation underway

Antioch police are warning village residents of a barricade situation underway Saturday morning involving a potentially armed suspect.

Officials announced they were on the scene of a barricade situation in the 1100 block of Edgewater Lane at 9 a.m.

Police say the person barricaded may be armed.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area as law enforcement officers attempt to bring this situation to a safe resolution.

Neighboring police agencies are on scene assisting including the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System (NIPAS).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.