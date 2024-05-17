Chicago law firm to host gas giveaway in Bedford Park Friday
BEDFORD PARK, Ill. - A Chicago law firm is hosting a gas giveaway in suburban Bedford Park on Friday.
1-800-TruckWreck, a personal injury law firm, will be hosting the event at Good 2 Go Gas, located at 6401 W. 65th St.
The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with Amy Witherite and Sonic from 104.3 Jams as the special hosts.
The 1-800-TruckWreck team will pump $10,000 worth of gas into attendees' vehicles. This is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Additionally, the first 200 drivers to arrive will receive $50 BP gift cards, courtesy of Amy and Sonic, for future use.
In addition to free gas, attendees can win various prizes and enjoy music from a live DJ.
For safety and efficiency, all participants are encouraged to remain in their cars throughout the event.